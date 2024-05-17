Wade G W & Inc. Grows Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 648,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,399,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,673.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,032,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,479,000 after purchasing an additional 973,991 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 128,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

IWR stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.22. 215,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,953. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $84.33.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

