Inceptionr LLC Invests $539,000 in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $5,855,000. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $645,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZWS shares. Mizuho cut Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Insider Activity at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 10,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $336,994.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,540.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Ice Mountain Llc sold 49,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total transaction of $1,597,983.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,948,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,112,249.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 10,495 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $336,994.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,540.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 508,758 shares of company stock worth $16,296,948. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Trading Up 0.0 %

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.28. 70,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,878. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.52, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $21.78 and a 52-week high of $34.58.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

