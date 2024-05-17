Guardian Capital Advisors LP Purchases 684 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 560,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,418,000 after buying an additional 100,297 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 10,339 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,374,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,724,000 after purchasing an additional 52,049 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 12,258 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BEPC traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $31.15. The stock had a trading volume of 205,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.21. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12-month low of $21.35 and a 12-month high of $35.59.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

About Brookfield Renewable

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -308.69%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

