Medicine Man Technologies (OTC:SHWZ) Earns Buy Rating from Benchmark

Medicine Man Technologies (OTC:SHWZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc, doing business as Schwazze, engages in the cultivation, manufacturing, distribution, and retail sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in Colorado and New Mexico. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, and Others segments. The company offers loose flower, concentrates, edibles, pre-rolls, topicals, infused beverages, and other associated cannabis products produced by cannabis vendors; and cannabis and non-cannabis products.

