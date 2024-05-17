National Bankshares Cuts Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Price Target to $55.00

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Docebo from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Docebo from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Docebo from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an outperformer rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Docebo from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of DCBO stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.94. 15,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,173. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.56 and a 200 day moving average of $46.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Docebo has a 1 year low of $31.34 and a 1 year high of $56.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 168.05 and a beta of 1.64.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $49.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.46 million. Docebo had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. Analysts expect that Docebo will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Docebo by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Docebo by 75.2% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 246,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,045,000 after purchasing an additional 105,800 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Docebo by 19.3% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 738,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,129,000 after purchasing an additional 119,434 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Docebo by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 53,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 27,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Docebo by 54.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 149,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after acquiring an additional 52,681 shares during the last quarter. 53.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

