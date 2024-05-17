Guardian Capital Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 86.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,169 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN stock traded down $5.75 on Friday, hitting $302.25. 1,343,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,488,115. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $330.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.39. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $284.26 and a twelve month high of $387.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 46.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Accenture from $372.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total transaction of $1,369,747.96. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 30,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,705,516.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,488.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,959,325 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

