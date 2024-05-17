Mizuho Increases Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $61.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

DVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Devon Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Devon Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.83.

Shares of DVN stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.39. 979,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,584,659. The firm has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.43. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $55.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 1,365.3% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

