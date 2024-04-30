Short Interest in China Hongqiao Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHHQF) Rises By 16.6%

China Hongqiao Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHHQF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,817,800 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the March 31st total of 41,003,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 239,089.0 days.

China Hongqiao Group Stock Performance

China Hongqiao Group stock opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. China Hongqiao Group has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average is $0.89.

Get China Hongqiao Group alerts:

About China Hongqiao Group

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

China Hongqiao Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells aluminum products in the People's Republic of China and Indonesia. The company's products include molten aluminum alloys, aluminum alloy ingots, aluminum busbars, aluminum alloy processing, and alumina products.

Receive News & Ratings for China Hongqiao Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Hongqiao Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.