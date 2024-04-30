Short Interest in China Hongqiao Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHHQF) Rises By 16.6%

China Hongqiao Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHHQF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,817,800 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the March 31st total of 41,003,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 239,089.0 days.
China Hongqiao Group Stock Performance
China Hongqiao Group stock opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. China Hongqiao Group has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average is $0.89.
About China Hongqiao Group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than China Hongqiao Group
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- 3 Trend-Following Entries for Income Investors
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 3 Stocks Mega Investors Are Buying
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Can Disney Stock Triple Before 2030?
Receive News & Ratings for China Hongqiao Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Hongqiao Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.