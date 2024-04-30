Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Short Interest Update

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,317,500 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the March 31st total of 13,738,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 284.5 days.

Evolution Mining Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CAHPF stock opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average is $2.31. Evolution Mining has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $2.81.

About Evolution Mining

Evolution Mining Limited engages in the exploration, mine development and operation, and sale of gold and gold-copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It owns and operates mines, including Cowal in New South Wales; Ernest Henry and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario, Canada.

