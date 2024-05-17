Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,080,000 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the April 15th total of 17,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Lilium Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of LILM stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.27. 738,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,330,772. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97. Lilium has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $1.90.

Get Lilium alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lilium

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Lilium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lilium during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lilium during the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lilium during the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lilium in the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Lilium

Lilium N.V. engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. It also provides aircraft manufacturer services, including training services, maintenance operations, material management and global distribution, flight operations support, ground service equipment, and digital solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.