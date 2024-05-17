Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Price Target Lowered to $73.00 at Barclays

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.29.

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.11. 24,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,688. Ormat Technologies has a one year low of $58.73 and a one year high of $88.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.21.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.71 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

In related news, Director Stanley Stern sold 1,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $122,183.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,703.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 9,066.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 593.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

