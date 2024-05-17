The GDL Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:GDL)

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

Shares of NYSE:GDL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,159. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.89. The GDL Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.13.

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

