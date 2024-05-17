The GDL Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:GDL)

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.
The GDL Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:GDL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,159. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.89. The GDL Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.13.
The GDL Fund Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than The GDL Fund
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Analysts Still Want Double-Digit Upside Out of Applied Materials
Receive News & Ratings for The GDL Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GDL Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.