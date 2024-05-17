S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

S&T Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:STBA traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $32.65. 18,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,662. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.03. S&T Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.78.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $96.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.30 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 24.68%. As a group, analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&T Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of S&T Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 5,870.6% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 188.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 17.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

