Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Tri-Continental has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.0% annually over the last three years.

Tri-Continental Stock Up 0.4 %

Tri-Continental stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.85. 408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,188. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.98. Tri-Continental has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $30.95.

About Tri-Continental

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

