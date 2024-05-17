Wade G W & Inc. Has $379,000 Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 198.3% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $163.32. The company had a trading volume of 327,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,556. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.24 and its 200 day moving average is $151.75. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $163.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

