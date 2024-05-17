Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 18,540 iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,372,000. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,585,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.76. 7,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,854. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.83.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Profile

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

