Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SLAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Silicon Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.00.

NASDAQ SLAB traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $131.55. The company had a trading volume of 16,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,756. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.15. Silicon Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $74.56 and a fifty-two week high of $166.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $106.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.45 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 16.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,845 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 6.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $339,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 33.5% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 15,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

