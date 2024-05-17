Wade G W & Inc. Sells 165 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Wade G W & Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DGX. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DGX shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total transaction of $706,312.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,610.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total transaction of $706,312.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,610.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $83,378.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,071,584.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,910 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,602. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DGX traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.65. 77,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,819. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $119.59 and a 12 month high of $145.58. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.52.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.18. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

