HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

HUTCHMED Stock Performance

HCM stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.35. The company had a trading volume of 21,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.72. HUTCHMED has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $21.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.05.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUTCHMED

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED in the 1st quarter worth about $4,458,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HUTCHMED during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,268,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 821.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 206,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 184,123 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HUTCHMED during the third quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,154,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,398,000 after purchasing an additional 23,521 shares in the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED (China) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary renal cell carcinoma (RCC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for colorectal cancer (CRC), breast cancer, gastric cancer, microsatellite stable-CRC endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, RCC, gastrointestinal, cervical, and solid tumors.

