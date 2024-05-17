Wade G W & Inc. Sells 1,443 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Wade G W & Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,416,230,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,145,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923,920 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,073,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,173,000 after buying an additional 3,962,762 shares in the last quarter. P E Global LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. P E Global LLC now owns 6,745,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,498,000 after buying an additional 2,937,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,410,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.96. 779,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,917,321. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $99.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.97.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

