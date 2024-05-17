Werner Enterprises, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:WERN)

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

Werner Enterprises has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Werner Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 24.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Werner Enterprises to earn $2.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.8%.

Werner Enterprises Trading Down 1.1 %

WERN traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.74. The stock had a trading volume of 37,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,384. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.82. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $47.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $769.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WERN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.83.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

