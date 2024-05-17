Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Short Interest Down 8.3% in April

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the April 15th total of 1,930,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 403,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 327.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 544,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,023,000 after acquiring an additional 417,401 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,552,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,587.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 347,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,706,000 after acquiring an additional 326,448 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 565,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,434,000 after purchasing an additional 277,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 250.4% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 291,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,636,000 after purchasing an additional 208,322 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on JKHY. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.42.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of JKHY stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.78. 50,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,773. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $136.57 and a 52 week high of $178.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.66.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $538.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.80 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 42.47%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.