Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 14,625 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,625 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 97.9% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 460.1% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 35,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 29,437 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 37.2% in the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 79,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 21,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Certus Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 21,496 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $45.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.15. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $42.06 and a 12 month high of $46.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.148 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.