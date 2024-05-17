Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Hawkins has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years.

Hawkins Price Performance

NASDAQ:HWKN traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.17. 12,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,723. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.76. Hawkins has a 1 year low of $43.86 and a 1 year high of $86.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Featured Stories

