Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKNGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Hawkins has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years.

Hawkins Price Performance

NASDAQ:HWKN traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.17. 12,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,723. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.76. Hawkins has a 1 year low of $43.86 and a 1 year high of $86.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN)

