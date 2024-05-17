Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the cable giant on Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd.
Comcast has increased its dividend by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Comcast has a payout ratio of 27.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Comcast to earn $4.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.7%.
Comcast Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $39.08. 1,701,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,688,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.16. Comcast has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.
About Comcast
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
