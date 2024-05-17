Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the cable giant on Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd.

Comcast has increased its dividend by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Comcast has a payout ratio of 27.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Comcast to earn $4.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.7%.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $39.08. 1,701,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,688,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.16. Comcast has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Comcast will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

