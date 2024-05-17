Wade G W & Inc. Purchases New Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,608 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COIN. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 247 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

COIN stock traded up $5.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $204.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,630,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,683,584. The firm has a market cap of $50.17 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $235.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.15. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.43 and a 52 week high of $283.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.46) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COIN. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Coinbase Global

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total value of $293,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,049,012.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total value of $274,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,236 shares in the company, valued at $4,933,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total transaction of $293,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 204,436 shares in the company, valued at $40,049,012.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 470,563 shares of company stock worth $104,873,137. Company insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.