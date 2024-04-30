SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Announces Earnings Results

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $580.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.27 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. SoFi Technologies updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.080-0.090 EPS.
SoFi Technologies Trading Down 10.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. SoFi Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $11.70. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.61 and a 200 day moving average of $7.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $389,971.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 390,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
SoFi Technologies Company Profile
SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.
