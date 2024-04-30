SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Announces Earnings Results

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $580.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.27 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. SoFi Technologies updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.080-0.090 EPS.

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 10.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. SoFi Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $11.70. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.61 and a 200 day moving average of $7.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $389,971.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 390,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SOFI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.08.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

