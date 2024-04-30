Short Interest in Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Declines By 18.3%

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 553,500 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the March 31st total of 677,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 790.7 days.
Bureau Veritas Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BVRDF opened at $29.90 on Tuesday. Bureau Veritas has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $30.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.74.
About Bureau Veritas
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bureau Veritas
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Trend-Following Entries for Income Investors
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- 3 Stocks Mega Investors Are Buying
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Can Disney Stock Triple Before 2030?
Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.