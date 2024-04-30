Short Interest in Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Declines By 18.3%

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 553,500 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the March 31st total of 677,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 790.7 days.

Bureau Veritas Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BVRDF opened at $29.90 on Tuesday. Bureau Veritas has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $30.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.74.

Get Bureau Veritas alerts:

About Bureau Veritas

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as issues compliance reports.

Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.