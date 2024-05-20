BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Hits New 12-Month High at $70.72

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $70.72 and last traded at $70.42, with a volume of 188805 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.70.

Separately, Bank of America cut BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BAE Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,142.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.9029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $0.55.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAESY. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in BAE Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in BAE Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in BAE Systems by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in BAE Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in BAE Systems by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 52,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

