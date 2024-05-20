Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.94

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.94 and last traded at $16.89, with a volume of 11790 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.88.

Commerzbank Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.69.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter. Commerzbank had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 6.30%. Analysts anticipate that Commerzbank AG will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerzbank Increases Dividend

About Commerzbank

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This is a positive change from Commerzbank’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Commerzbank’s payout ratio is presently 14.77%.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.

