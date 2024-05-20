Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.49

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.49 and last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 2981201 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.77.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BHC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.23.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 2,370.91% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 283.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

