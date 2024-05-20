DIMO (DIMO) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.13 Million

DIMO (DIMO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 20th. DIMO has a total market cap of $19.41 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of DIMO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DIMO has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One DIMO token can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000330 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About DIMO

DIMO launched on December 2nd, 2021. DIMO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,446,119 tokens. DIMO’s official website is dimo.zone. DIMO’s official Twitter account is @dimo_network.

According to CryptoCompare, “DIMO (DIMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. DIMO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 222,786,273.1086228 in circulation. The last known price of DIMO is 0.21790081 USD and is down -5.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $2,098,971.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dimo.zone.”

