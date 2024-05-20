Cardano (ADA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $495.25 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $17.70 billion and approximately $495.25 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00000711 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,654.75 or 0.05240733 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.30 or 0.00056355 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00011782 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00019403 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00013424 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00012684 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00003435 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,897,711,935 coins and its circulating supply is 35,680,099,900 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

