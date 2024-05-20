iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Sets New 52-Week High at $79.44

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $79.44 and last traded at $79.41, with a volume of 183913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.19.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.15.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1346 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Convertible Bond ETF
About iShares Convertible Bond ETF
The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.
