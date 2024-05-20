iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Sets New 52-Week High at $79.44

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $79.44 and last traded at $79.41, with a volume of 183913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.19.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.15.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1346 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Convertible Bond ETF

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 303,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,508,000 after acquiring an additional 153,720 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 9,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,110,000. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.