OriginTrail Price Up 9.1% This Week (TRAC)

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. OriginTrail has a market capitalization of $365.27 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OriginTrail token can now be bought for $0.90 or 0.00001291 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OriginTrail Profile

OriginTrail’s launch date was January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 405,632,840 tokens. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io. The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OriginTrail Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail (TRAC) is the native token of the OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN), an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform, co-founded by Žiga Drev, Tomaž Levak, and Branimir Raki?, is designed to create a universal, collaborative, and trusted data exchange system. TRAC tokens are used for compensation to ODN nodes, staking to become a data holder node, bidding for data storage by nodes, and potentially for governance decisions.”

