GW&K Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 295,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,695 shares during the quarter. Nordson makes up approximately 0.7% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $78,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Nordson by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,235,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,992,000 after buying an additional 88,095 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,391,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,534,000 after purchasing an additional 117,337 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nordson by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 791,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,534,000 after buying an additional 275,240 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Nordson by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 781,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,418,000 after purchasing an additional 64,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Nordson in the 4th quarter worth $158,948,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NDSN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN traded down $3.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $268.41. 397,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,546. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $208.90 and a 52-week high of $279.38.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. Nordson had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 31.81%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

