Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.49

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.49 and last traded at $19.49, with a volume of 3632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.85.

Bank of Communications Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $50.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.58.

Bank of Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. It offers personal deposit products including savings, and personal certificate and structured deposits; personal loan, consumption, housing, mortgage loan, commercial housing, and business loans; and debit and credit card services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.