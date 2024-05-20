Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.49

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.49 and last traded at $19.49, with a volume of 3632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.85.
Bank of Communications Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $50.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.58.
Bank of Communications Company Profile
Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. It offers personal deposit products including savings, and personal certificate and structured deposits; personal loan, consumption, housing, mortgage loan, commercial housing, and business loans; and debit and credit card services.
