iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Hits New 52-Week High at $53.20

iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.20 and last traded at $53.14, with a volume of 3190516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.97.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.65 and a 200 day moving average of $49.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI India ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 54,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 41,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 4,614 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3,664.6% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,269,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,355,000 after buying an additional 2,209,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 69,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 10,150 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

