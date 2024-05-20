iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $29.92

iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.92 and last traded at $29.94, with a volume of 409787 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.10.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.12 and its 200 day moving average is $27.52.

Get iShares International Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares International Select Dividend ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 667,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 90,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 8,111 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 398,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 158,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.