CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Plans Dividend of $0.18

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1817 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th. This is an increase from CK Hutchison’s previous dividend of $0.08.
CK Hutchison Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of CKHUY stock opened at $4.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. CK Hutchison has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $6.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.06.
CK Hutchison Company Profile
