Columbia Asset Management Has $612,000 Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Columbia Asset Management decreased its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 95,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 50,750 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 317.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,242,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,136,000 after acquiring an additional 944,765 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 163,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,979,000 after acquiring an additional 49,541 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth $2,241,000. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of AZN traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,278,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,101,937. The company has a market capitalization of $239.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.29. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $60.47 and a 1-year high of $77.93.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 30.42%. Analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

