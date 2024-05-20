BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Shares Sold by Bayview Asset Management LLC

Bayview Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) by 69.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. BrightSpire Capital accounts for approximately 0.2% of Bayview Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bayview Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of BrightSpire Capital worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 449.0% in the third quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 315,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 257,619 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,446,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after purchasing an additional 73,396 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,480,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,128,000 after purchasing an additional 71,369 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 6.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 14.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 79,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 10,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered BrightSpire Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of BrightSpire Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David A. Palame sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 347,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,344.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

BrightSpire Capital Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BRSP traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.28. 560,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,599. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.81. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $8.01. The company has a market cap of $820.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.89.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). BrightSpire Capital had a negative net margin of 33.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $27.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BrightSpire Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -145.45%.

BrightSpire Capital Profile

(Free Report)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.