1,692,160 Shares in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE) Bought by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,692,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,056,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,741,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at $31,134,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at $26,913,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortrea during the fourth quarter worth $21,549,000. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter worth $18,810,000.

FTRE traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.91. 1,203,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,258. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $41.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Fortrea ( NASDAQ:FTRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $662.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.58 million. Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FTRE shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Fortrea from $43.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Fortrea from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fortrea from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Fortrea from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortrea currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.57.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

