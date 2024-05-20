Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) Stake Decreased by Bayview Asset Management LLC

Bayview Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Free Report) by 51.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,000 shares during the quarter. Tricon Residential comprises 0.3% of Bayview Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bayview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tricon Residential were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TCN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,531,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,331,000 after purchasing an additional 171,518 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tricon Residential during the third quarter worth $45,874,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Tricon Residential by 128.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,046,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,946,000 after buying an additional 2,274,603 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $27,627,000. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Tricon Residential by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 1,555,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,510,000 after acquiring an additional 53,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Tricon Residential Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TCN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.25. 36,633,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,950,687. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average is $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Tricon Residential Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $226.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.17 million. Tricon Residential had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 19.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TCN. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Securities lowered Tricon Residential from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.50 to $11.25 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Tricon Residential from $9.50 to $11.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. CIBC cut shares of Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.25 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.47.

About Tricon Residential

(Free Report)

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner, operator and developer of a growing portfolio of approximately 38,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Toronto, Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

