EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL) Major Shareholder Michael D. Farkas Purchases 5,000 Shares

EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Michael D. Farkas purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $13,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,331,567 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,074.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

EZFill Stock Performance

Shares of EZFL stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.50. The stock had a trading volume of 12,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,380. EZFill Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $5.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.87.

Get EZFill alerts:

EZFill (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter. EZFill had a negative return on equity of 1,135.13% and a negative net margin of 40.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 million during the quarter.

EZFill Company Profile

EZFill Holdings Inc operates as a mobile fueling company primarily in Florida. The company offers consumers and businesses with on-demand fueling services directly to their locations. It also provides its services for commercial and specialty customers during downtimes. The cmpany's fuel delivery services enable commercial customers to begin daily operations with fueled vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EZFill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZFill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.