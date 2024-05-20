Brandes Investment Partners LP Raises Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,604,587 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,199 shares during the period. Halliburton accounts for 2.0% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.40% of Halliburton worth $130,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth about $400,070,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,878,811 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $284,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,485 shares during the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 237.6% during the third quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,677,194 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $67,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,406 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,539,062 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $91,787,000 after purchasing an additional 859,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 1,507.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 852,357 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,520,000 after purchasing an additional 799,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at $26,793,229.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $1,437,701.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,828,508.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 434,287 shares of company stock valued at $15,415,304. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE HAL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.96. The company had a trading volume of 5,844,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,778,534. The company has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.92. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $28.43 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HAL

Halliburton Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.