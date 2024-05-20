Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 883,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,315 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.61% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $112,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% during the third quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 4,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.63.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $118.38. 919,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,867. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.03 and a twelve month high of $131.17. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.81.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.24%.

Insider Activity

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,170,637.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $479,659.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,170,637.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $245,260.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,424.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

