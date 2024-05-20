Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Stock Position Increased by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 25,811 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 1.13% of Copa worth $47,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Copa by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Copa by 224.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 18.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Copa by 1,778.4% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. 70.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CPA traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.19. 267,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,407. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a one year low of $78.12 and a one year high of $121.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.17 and its 200 day moving average is $99.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.40.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $893.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.73 million. Copa had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 16.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Copa’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPA shares. StockNews.com raised Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen upped their target price on Copa from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Copa from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Copa from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.83.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

