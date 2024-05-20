Brandes Investment Partners LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,988 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $45,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Omnicom Group by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 85.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 6,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $41,984.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of OMC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.21. 905,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,880. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.36. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 38.23%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.40.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

