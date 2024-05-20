Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $41.22 Million Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,936,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409,428 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.32% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $41,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2,862.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,435,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,715,000 after buying an additional 7,184,463 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,260,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,753 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,190,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993,195 shares during the last quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 10,014,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,986 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the third quarter valued at about $25,639,000. Institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC decreased their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.57. 3,728,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,392,862. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of -0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.09 and a 200 day moving average of $20.45. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $29.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 15.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s payout ratio is currently 42.96%.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

